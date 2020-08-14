Florida Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old out of Orlando

Deputies say a man forced her into a car at a gas station.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been activated for a teenager missing from Orlando.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the girl's name is not known, but investigators believe she was abducted on Friday.

The teen is described as white or Hispanic and approximately 16 years old. She was last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road. At the time, she was wearing a red baggy t-shirt and athletic shorts. She has brown hair and stands about 5-foot-5, weighing about 135 pounds.

Authorities say she may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic man in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt and shorts. He is described as her apparent abductor and has brown hair and eyes. He is about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man was seen forcing the teen into a car at a gas station near Goldenrod Road around 7:03 a.m. Friday.

Detectives say the two may be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plate 504RXA. The SUV's rear passenger window is broken. There's a spare tire attached to the rear.

