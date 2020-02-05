TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Alliarra Williams is 9-years-old and missing. She is 4'10", 60 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes.

She was last seen in the area of the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Authorities say Alliarra may be with 30-year-old Frankie Williams. Williams is 5'9", has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. Authorities say he has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin.

Authorities believe they may be traveling to the Pensacola, Florida area.

If you have any information on Alliarra, please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee