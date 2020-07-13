Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Madison County

Naomi Herring was reportedly last seen around 12:30 a.m. asleep in a motel room at Deerwood Inn on St. Augustine Road in Madison.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl in Madison County Monday morning.

Naomi is described as 3-feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds. She may be wearing a black and yellow bumblebee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print, according to FDLE.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Naomi Herring was reportedly last seen around 12:30 a.m. asleep in a motel room at Deerwood Inn on St. Augustine Road in Madison. The child was being supervised by another adult who was also watching an additional child.

Deputies said at 1:40 a.m., Naomi's mother returned to the room and “found the room door to be closed but unlocked” and Naomi was missing.

The other adult and child were inside the room.