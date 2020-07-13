Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Madison County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl in Madison County Monday morning.
Naomi is described as 3-feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds. She may be wearing a black and yellow bumblebee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print, according to FDLE.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Naomi Herring was reportedly last seen around 12:30 a.m. asleep in a motel room at Deerwood Inn on St. Augustine Road in Madison. The child was being supervised by another adult who was also watching an additional child.
Deputies said at 1:40 a.m., Naomi's mother returned to the room and “found the room door to be closed but unlocked” and Naomi was missing.
The other adult and child were inside the room.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 850-973-4001 or call 911.