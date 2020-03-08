Update: Jacksonville 9-month-old found safe

The child may be in the company of Corey Sims, who was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral, casual shorts and white sneakers.

After a Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a Jacksonville 9-month-old, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that the child has been found safe.

JSO says on Sunday, patrol officers responded in reference to the missing child. It was reported that the victim was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. with his father, Corey Sims.

Police say Sims refused to return the child and made statements that led officers to be concerned for his and the child’s safety.

As of 9:51 a.m. on Monday, police say the child has been located unharmed.

"We are happy to announce that Noah Sims has been located safe," JSO said in an update sent out to members of the media. "Thank you to all who took the time to share his photo and information."