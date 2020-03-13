PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Pinellas Park police say 16-year-old Jada Burrell was found safe.

Previous: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in Pinellas Park.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for Jada Burrell. She could be traveling with a 17-year-old named Eshunn Cummings.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings.

Investigators say she has black hair extensions and could be missing some of them. She is five-foot-two and weighs about 130 pounds.

Cummings was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket, and black shorts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

