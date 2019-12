A Florida Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for missing 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac from Kissimmee, Florida.

Isaac, described to be 5-foot-4, 130 lbs., Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and an indigo jacket. She also has a mole on her lower lip.

If you see her, call the the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911.