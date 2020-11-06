Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Florida girl

A Florida AMBER Alert had been issued for Kimberly Newberry-Ohler out of Martin County.

UPDATE at 1 p.m.:

Kimberly Newberry-Ohler, 13, has been found safe.

Original story:

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Florida girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was last seen in the 7500 Block of Southeast Dove Street in Hobe Sound.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants with a red and white stripe, and white Crocs for shoes.

FDLE said she could be with two white men in a black two-door truck with a roof rack and they may have traveled to the Port St. Lucie area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.

Amber Alerts are emergency messages issued when a law enforcement agency determines that a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger.

Florida has eight active, unsolved Amber Alerts. You can find a full list of Florida’s Amber Alerts here.

