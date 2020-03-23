JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All Florida State Parks will close Monday to lessen the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Up until the announcement, DEP said it had been taking multiple measures to keep the park open while still promoting social distancing, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity at parks with high visitation.

"Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the department said.

For information on when the parks will reopen, follow Florida State Parks on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For additional information on Florida State Parks, contact 850-245-2157.

