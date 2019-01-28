Albert Dunlap, a former corporate executive and one of Florida State University’s most generous supporters, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, at his home in Ocala after a brief illness. He was 81.

Dunlap will be remembered for his boisterous enthusiasm, his grand gestures of generosity and his popularity among Florida State student-athletes.

The Dunlaps’ generosity produced a number of significant gifts to Florida State over the years. They established the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Student Success Center, where the Career Center is located. Their gifts also supported outdoor football practice fields (Al Dunlap Practice Fields) and a state-of-the-art indoor practice field, the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility. Their generosity was recognized with the naming of the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Champions Club at Doak Campbell Stadium.

In October, the Dunlaps announced a $20 million lead gift to the Seminole Boosters’ Unconquered Campaign, the centerpiece of which is a new, football-only facility to be built adjacent to FSU’s current practice fields.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

“My thoughts and prayers are with Judy and her family,” said FSU football coach Willie Taggart.

“When I first met Al and Judy, there was an instant connection because of their genuine love for Florida State and commitment to the value of hard work. All of us fortunate enough to have spent time with Al are better for those experiences. I will miss Al, especially his enthusiasm and passion for bettering the lives of students at Florida State...”

Dunlap was highly motivated by his impoverished roots. He graduated from West Point in 1960, the first in his family to graduate from college. He spent three years in the military as a paratrooper and an executive officer of a nuclear missile site before embarking on a 37-year career in business. He met Judy in 1966 while working in Wisconsin.

He was the author of a bestselling book, “Mean Business,” and was featured on Dateline, Nightline and many other television shows. Florida Trend named him a Florida Icon.

Dunlap was the recipient of three honorary doctoral degrees, including one from FSU.