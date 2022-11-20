Advocates push for safety changes on World Remembrance Day

At Treasure Island Beach on Saturday morning, people gathered for World Remembrance Day to honor the victims of traffic violence.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When Bob Griendling set out for a ride on March 1, 2021 he never expected his life would change in a moment.

The camera on the back of his bicycle captured the moment an SUV barreled into him from behind while he was riding on 6th St. South in St. Petersburg

“I was hospitalized for five weeks, shattered my pelvis and my scapula and gave me a traumatic brain injury," said Griendling.

The year before, Julie Henning set out for a Saturday morning ride along Gulf Boulevard.

"I was riding and I was hit by a local garbage truck. So, a large impact crushed my body, I was brought to Bayfront Hospital. 14 broken bones, crushed pelvis, traumatic brain injury. I was there for over a month," Henning recounted.

Bob and Julie are among the hundreds of people that have been seriously injured or killed while walking or bicycling in the Bay Area over the past two years.

In 2021, the number of pedestrians and cyclists hit and killed in Pinellas County nearly doubled from the year before.

"It's really been tough. I don't sleep well anymore. I have sort of a form of PTSD. I get up in the middle of the night and I think about what happened and what could happen," said Griendling.

Pinellas County consistently ranks among the top ten most dangerous counties in the country for walkers and cyclists annually, and those who have been impacted by the issue are pushing for change.

"It only makes sense the community needs to help itself so if you see those things that need change, bring it up," said Matt Croasmun, who lost his nephew Ethan after he was hit by a car near his bus stop in Clearwater.

Victims and advocates gathered at Treasure Island Beach on World Remembrance Day pushing for action.

"This is impacting people all over the place. We all know someone we know, family member or a neighbor or friend that has been impacted by road violence," said Henning.

They're hoping city and county leaders make the Bay Area a safer place to walk and ride.