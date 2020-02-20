The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office released the 911 call that helped deputies safely locate a 3-year-old boy and his dog.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Tuesday, saying the boy's mother called frantic after she noticed her son had wandered off with their dog in the early afternoon.

While deputies searched the area, a neighbor called 911 after he spotted the lost child in the woods near his home.

"I was out in my garage and I thought I heard what sounded like a little girl crying. It got louder and louder...," he told the dispatcher. "I don't know if it's a boy or a girl, but there's a dog with this kid..."

The man told the 911 dispatcher that he tried to approach the boy to see if he was alright, but that the dog was heavily guarded.

"I tried to approach, but there's a dog with the kid so I don't want to approach it and get bitten," he said.

The 911 dispatcher told the man that the boy was reported missing earlier that day. When he found that out, the man can be overheard talking to the boy, telling him "it's going to be ok."

"Hey, they are going to come find you ok... it's going to be alright," he said reassuring the boy. "It's ok, just stay right there. It's going to be ok. They're gonna bring you right back home."

Deputies say they were able to reunite the child with his mother thanks in part to "man's best friend" and the "alert neighbor."

"I'm actually glad I decided to go out and clean the car," the neighbor told the dispatcher.

"Thank God you did," she replied.