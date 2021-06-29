87 bills awaiting DeSantis' signature or veto in Florida | Here's some of the notable ones

Among the high-interest bills are eliminating no-fault insurance, authorizing concealed carry in churches and stricter guidelines for policing and hiring officers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are nearly 90 bills on the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis awaiting his signature or veto.

The deadline for the governor to make a decision on each of the bills is Wednesday.

In busy legislative season in Florida, the governor has signed a number of high-profile bills including the so-called 'anti-riot' bill, a ban on transgender females from participating in female sports and a bill requiring high school students to learn CPR.

Among the notable bills awaiting DeSantis' signature is HB 7051, which would require prospective police officers to disclose whether they have been investigated in any other job in law enforcement. The bill would also require by law that officers step in if they see excessive force being used on a suspect.

The law also requires that officers being trained will be discouraged, but banned, from using chokeholds.

Another major bill concerning law enforcement still on the governor's desk is SB 44, which expands the use of drones, allowing law enforcement to use a drone when a crowd of 50 or more people is gathered.

Concerning money, SB 54 would eliminate no-fault insurance for Florida drivers.

Another high-interest bill on the governor's desk is HB 259, which would legalize, for special purposes, concealed weapons at Florida religious institutions, including churches, mosques and synagogues. However, religious institutions may still enforce gun bans if they choose.

One bill concerning the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would require the FDLE to maintain a rape kit database. According to the bill's text, HB 673 would "create and maintain a 60 statewide database to track the location, processing status, and 61 storage of each sexual offense evidence kit collected after the 62 implementation of the database that is accessible to law 63 enforcement agencies and alleged victims."