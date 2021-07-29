Update: Around 60 athletes could be impacted by COVID outbreak at Junior Olympics event in Jacksonville

An event organizer is working to get more specifics, but it's been difficult because their head medical director is currently in Tokyo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 6,000 athletes in Jacksonville will have to participate in daily COVID testing after an outbreak during the 2021 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships, according to USATF officials.

A USATF Junior Olympics representative says the positive COVID case count for the meet is hovering around one percent right now but could not provide a specific number.

When these numbers are broken down, 1% is around 60 athletes.

The organizer, however, says they’re moving in a much better direction than Tuesday. He told First Coast News he is working to get more specifics, but their head medical director is currently in Tokyo.

The event takes place this week at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida and involves competitors ranging in age from 7 to 19.

The General Counsel of Games said the meet began with a mandatory negative PCR test for all athletes, however, several positive COVID tests surfaced among athletes and coaches. He said they were informed about the positive cases Monday night.

Due to positive COVID tests, event organizers sent out new protocol to participants Monday night requiring anyone on the track to be tested every day.

USATF posted on the event's website Monday night, "USA Track and Field takes athlete and participant safety very seriously. As a result, USATF will continue following the recommendation of its COVID-19 Working Group and will now require on-site, upon arrival, testing for all competitors … independent of vaccination status.”

Event organizers said test results take roughly 30 minutes to come back in.