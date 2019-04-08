DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child drowned at a wave pool Saturday in Daytona Beach, according to WKMG-TV.

The TV station reports the 5-year-old was swimming with his family at Daytona Lagoon. Lifeguards gave the boy CPR just before 1 p.m. and then he was rushed to the hospital.

Reports from WKMG said he wasn’t wearing a lifejacket because he was in an area where they aren’t required.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” said Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon, to the TV station. “This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.

"Unfortunately, he did not have a life jacket on. We require smaller children [to wear one], and he was right around the area where he wasn't required."

WKMG reports the park did not close after the drowning, but the park plans to conduct its own review.

