22 protest-related arrests made in Jacksonville, including 80-year-old man

Florida statute defines an unlawful assembly as three or more persons meeting together to commit a breach of the peace or to do any other unlawful act.

Almost two dozen people were arrested over the weekend in connection to protest-related activities, according to records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police records indicate that 22 individuals were charged with unlawful assembly on Saturday and Sunday, including an 80-year-old man, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Florida statute defines an unlawful assembly as three or more persons meeting together to commit a breach of the peace or to do any other unlawful act.

First Coast News has requested a copy of the arrest documents associated with each individual arrest and will provide details as soon as they become available.

Civil unrest has been widespread in the United States over the weekend following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

On Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said a protester stabbed one of his officers in the neck and "many people have been arrested" during protests downtown. Authorities warned the public to stay away from the downtown area as the protest against police brutality escalated.

Dozens of people gathered Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Jacksonville courthouse for a peaceful protest against police brutality. Just before 6 p.m. at the Duval County courthouse, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office began arresting protesters who were given the order to disperse from the lawn.

By 8 p.m., protesters had cleared the scene.