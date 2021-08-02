16 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

"We encourage parents to stay up to date on the different social media apps or games their kids are using and discuss online safety," said PCSO on Facebook.

School Resource officers in Florida have put together a list of apps that parents should be aware of moving into the new school year.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says parents should keep an eye on these 16 apps on their child's phone.

