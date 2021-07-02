Missing Teen: 15-year-old girl with health concerns missing from Ocala

On Thursday around 11 p.m., police say Isabella Molina left her home located in the 2500 block of Southwest 87th Place in Ocala.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 15-year-old girl.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., police say Isabella Molina left her home located in the 2500 block of Southwest 87th Place in Ocala.

She was last seen wearing the black hooded sweatshirt shown in the picture, and dark gray sweatpants. She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet and 3-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabella has health concerns and is without her medications, which has caused a concern for her safety.