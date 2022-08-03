Check your lottery tickets: An unclaimed $1.25M Florida Lottery ticket expires next week

Check your lottery tickets.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Check your Florida Lottery tickets. $1.25 million dollars are up for grabs and no one has claimed it.

A "Florida Lotto" jackpot-winning ticket has gone unclaimed since Sept. 15, 2021. The deadline to claim the prize money is just one week away. Lottery players have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022.

The winning numbers were 3–6–29–31–44–46.

The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo on North Plant Avenue in Plant City, Florida. Sound familiar yet?

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the "Florida Lotto" jackpot prize must be claimed at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.