I-4 construction months ahead of schedule, expected to reduce traffic for Orlando theme parks

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced several ramp openings on Interstate 4 that he says will help benefit people as we begin to return to a new normal.

DeSantis says ramp openings come more than three months ahead of schedule, which is partly due to reduced traffic due to the impacts of COVID-19.

He says the "I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project" hopes to improve traffic flow and safety along the busiest portion of I-4 in the greater Orlando area.

"This will undoubtedly transform the heart of the state's interstate system," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "The project enhances access to large venues, theme parks, attractions..."

Thibault says other improvements include new permanent drainage systems as well as over 40 additional projects across the state.

On Monday, Florida loosened more restrictions as the state enters a "full Phase One" according to an order last week from DeSantis.