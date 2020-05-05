JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 at the Sarasota County Testing Site on Tuesday.

You can watch live here at 11:30 a.m.

This comes one day after DeSantis said there will be an investigation into the state's unemployment system, CONNECT, which became a source of frustration for thousands of Floridians seeking unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis said he will direct Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate how the CONNECT system was paid for and to look over the different amendments in the contract.

The governor said a total of 72 servers were brought in to increase the system's capacity in order to keep up with the large influx of users applying for benefits.

