Family of 4 killed in Florida helicopter crash

The aircraft experienced an undetermined failure causing the crash, authorities say.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A family of four died in a helicopter crash west of the town of Bronson, Fla. on Dec. 30. Investigators are working to learn more about the tragic incident.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Levy County Sheriff's Office received a call from a witness who reported a possible aircraft crash. Not long after, the Federal Aviation Administration called the sheriff's office and reported a distress beacon in the same general location as the witness's account.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a wooded area off of NE 60th Lane near Wekiva Road where they discovered the helicopter crash.

A family of four: father, mother and two children, departed from a "private residence" southwest of the Town of Bronson in a privately owned Robinson helicopter.

The family was returning to the home in Gilchrist County when the helicopter experienced an undetermined failure causing the crash.

All four passengers in the helicopter died, the sheriff's office reports.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA as this investigation continues.

Levy County Sheriff McCallum spoke with family and friends of the family that died in the crash.