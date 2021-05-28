Florida Amber Alert canceled after Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Amber Alert issued for a Tennessee teen who has been missing for more than a year and a half is canceled.
On Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Amber Alert for Daphne Westbrook. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on May 28 she was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on March 10, 2021, it had new information that placed Daphne and her non-custodial father, John Westbrook, in Florida. That's when FDLE issued a Florida Amber Alert for her that remained active until she was found.
What other people are reading right now:
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter