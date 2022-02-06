Have you seen this reptile? Flagler County officials search for missing turtle statue

The fiberglass statue of a Loggerhead Turtle was reported stolen from Creekside Park at Grand Haven in Palm Coast earlier this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials are searching for a stolen turtle called "Quilty".

The fiberglass statue of a Loggerhead Turtle was reported stolen from Creekside Park at Grand Haven in Palm Coast earlier this week.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida has is searching got the culprit as well.

A reward of $5,000 has been offered for any information leading to the whereabouts of the missing turtle statue. Additionally, private donors have announced a $2,000 reward leading to the return of the fiberglass reptile.

Quilty is valued at $8,000 and is the sixth turtle installed in the Turtle Trail. The statue is painted blue and white, measures four feet by five feet and weighs sixty pounds, according to officials.

“Plenty of people have their eyes wide open for these thieves. They can’t hide in their shells forever,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“No matter how you paint this, this is a crime against the people of Flagler County.”