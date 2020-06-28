x
Skip Navigation

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

regional

Black Lives Matter mural in Orlando defaced, police say

Graffiti written on top of the mural said 'not enough' and 'abolish police.'
Credit: AP
This image released Saturday, June 27, 2020, by the Orlando, Fla., Police Department, shows anti-police slogans that were spray painted on a mural for Black Lives Matter painted on a road in Orlando, Fla. The mural, which was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter, was vandalized hours after being painted, police in Florida said. (Orlando Police Department via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Florida say that a new mural with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter was vandalized hours after being painted on a street in downtown Orlando. 

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon posted Saturday on Twitter that his department was investigating the incident and shared images with graffiti written on top of the mural that said “not enough” and “abolish police.” 

The slogan was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride. The mural stretches 400 feet in length and 30 feet in width.  

“We’re deeply saddened that a symbol of our commitment to ending racial inequality created together with our community was vandalized,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “We find this type of behavior disturbing, it has no place in our city, and this will not deter our efforts to bring about real change and action.”

RELATED: Tampa murals celebrate Pride, Black Lives Matter

RELATED: Artist creates mural of Vanessa Guillen to bring more awareness to her case

RELATED: New Pride mural honoring unity coming to Tampa

RELATED: Black Lives Matter mural unveiled during Juneteenth celebration in St. Petersburg

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter