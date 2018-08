Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on the Westside that has displaced two adults and six kids.

JFRD tweeted at 4:07 p.m. they were responding to the fire in the 3700 block of Aldington Dr., where heavy smoke was showing.

They then advised the situation was under control eight minutes later.

Fire officials reported that The Red Cross was called for two adults and six kids.

