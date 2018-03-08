JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -- Summer time in Florida is filled with them. They force us inside on a beautiful beach day, blind us on the roadways coming home from work, and flood the streets of San Marco from time to time -- thunderstorms.

Since the start of summer (meteorological summer that is), June 1, Jacksonville International Airport has observed a record-setting amount of days with thunder. Through the month of June and July, a total of 61 days, thunder was recorded on 47 of them. That's roughly 77 percent of the first two months of summer.

It is indeed our wet season, so it's not completely out of the ordinary to see this thunderstorm activity. But for perspective, the average amount of days with observed thunder for the months of June and July is 32.

Our rainfall totals show this as well. For the year so far, observed rainfall at Jacksonville International Airport is running almost 10" above normal, almost 39" of rain. Someone out there is doing their rain dances and it's working.

And while I'm sure we're used to them, we cannot overlook the dangers of thunderstorms. Some come with damaging wind, others with hail, and of course, lightning. A single bolt is proven to be five times hotter than the surface of the sun. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

Good news (that is if you don't enjoy the rain), a brief break from the thunderstorm activity is expected for the first weekend of August.

