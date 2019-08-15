Tensions flared at Oakleaf Village Elementary on Thursday morning when Superintendent Davis addressed concerned parents about an A/C malfunction at the school.

The broken A/C caused the school, located at 410 Oakleaf Village Parkway in Orange Park to close on Thursday. However, parents were more concerned about the fact that they say their children sat in a hot school for hours on Wednesday before that call was made.

"My daughter almost ended up in the hospital last night..." one parent told Superintendent Davis. "Her blood sugar was 40. You don't understand."

The Superintendent alerted parents of the closure through a robocall sent out Wednesday.

The broken A/C stems from a malfunctioning chiller that provides air conditioning to the main building, Davis said.

The malfunction happened after a power outage that occurred at the school at around 7 a.m. Davis said the power was restored by 9:40 a.m. and the chillers were still fully functional. However, at 12:45 p.m. one of the chillers went down again causing "uncomfortable conditions in many of the classrooms and common areas."

"I apologize for the inconvenience, but I truly do not believe it will be fair to students or staff to endure high temperatures if we cannot get the system stable by morning," Davis said. "I will update you tomorrow on the status of the conditions as crews work overnight to fix the chiller."

