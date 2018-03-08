The State Attorney's Office released 911 calls and hours of suspect questioning in the murder case of Ashlee Rucker.

Within that release, there was a 911 call made by Ashlee's sister, Lisa Rucker, detailing a domestic incident at her apartment that took place not long before Chad Absher allegedly murdered Ashlee Rucker and shot Lisa Rucker.

In the call, Rucker can be heard saying her sister's boyfriend, identified as Chad Absher, would not leave the house despite both Rucker sisters insisting he leave.

Ashlee Rucker was murdered on October 31, 2017 after she was allegedly shot by Chad Absher who was arrested for her murder and the attempted murder of her sister Lisa Rucker and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Absher has pleaded not guilty.

