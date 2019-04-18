BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rapper Kodak Black is facing weapons and drug charges after being arrested at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

According to New York State Police, Bill Kapri, also known as Kodak Black, was detained by U.S. Customs at the border with three other men Wednesday night.

Officials say when investigators searched the Cadillac Escalade Kapri was driving they found an undeclared Glock 9mm handgun and marijuana.

Another vehicle traveling with the group was also found to have an undeclared gun and weed.

All four men were arrested and arraigned in Town of Lewiston Court. 24-year-old Stetson President and 20-year-old Madarrow Smith were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. 21-year-old Kapri and 22-year-old Jeantony Saintmelus were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

All four suspects are due back in Town of Lewiston Court next month.