Jacksonville, Fla.- After Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville -- and just one month shy of the mass shooting at a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas -- many are questioning the safety of this weekend’s show planned at TIAA Bank Field.

The Vegas concert saw 22,000 people, meanwhile 40,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s performance. The “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.

The Jaguars and SMG Jacksonville confirmed several important fan security measures that will be in place for the special event:

“As is true for all stadium events, the Jaguars and SMG Jacksonville work hand-in-hand with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other regional and state law enforcement to ensure fan safety is always a priority,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “We will treat the stadium concert just like a Jaguars game day and follow traditional NFL security protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.”

Concert-goers are reminded of the following important safety information:

All concert-goers, personal belongings and bags are subject to security inspection prior to admittance into the stadium, including by walk-through magnetometers and/or magnetic wanding.

The standard game-day clear bag policy will be in effect for the concert. The Jaguars and SMG strongly encourage fans to avoid bringing any type of bag to the concert. Fans are permitted to carry a hand-sized clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, one-gallon clear plastic bag, or clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. For more details, click here.

Re-entry is prohibited. Persons leaving the perimeter gates after entering the concert will not be allowed back into the stadium under any circumstances.

Tickets for the concert may come in various forms, including paper tickets, mobile tickets or via a print-at-home option. Music fans that have not yet secured a ticket are strongly encouraged to purchase through verified providers including Ticketmaster.

Just like game day, law enforcement will follow their standard safety and security plans, including advance security sweeps of TIAA Bank Field and surrounding parking lots.

Concert-goers are encouraged to follow the practice of “See Something, Say Something” and report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement.

According to officials at UF Health Hospital, Sunday’s deadly shooting proved their emergency plan is operating efficiently.

© 2018 WTLV