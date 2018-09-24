PUTNAM COUNTY — A mold emergency at a Putnam County rescue station is causing an emergency move for an ambulance and its personnel.

The only ambulance stationed in Florahome will now have to stay at the Palatka airport overnight.

During the day, the ambulance is stationed at the Florahome Grandin Volunteer Fire Department.

The Putnam County Fire Chief says that no residents should be worried over slow response times.

Margaret Shay says there’s a need for a first responder to be close by to her home.

She lives just five miles from the rescue station which has shut its doors.

“There’s a lot of elderly people in this area, not only elderly but young people and middle-aged people,” Shay said.

A lot of people depend on this rescue station.

During peak hours between 9:00 am and 8:00 pm, the ambulance that’s normally parked at the corner of Florida 100 and Oak Avenue North will be a few blocks away at the volunteer fire station at 801 W Ohio Street.

At night, they are stationed at the Palatka airport which is 13 miles away from Florahome. Since the station shut down on September 21, Putnam County Fire Rescue chief Quin Romay says that there has not been a delay in emergency response.

“The unit has been busy but they’ve been in the zone for the calls, so to my knowledge, there’s never been a significant delay,” Romay said.

“We are in the process of getting a new mobile home installed, in doing so, there’s two other rescue units in the west end so that area is covered,” Romay added.

The county says a mold remediation team has samples of the mold and is performing tests to see if the mold in this building is hazardous or it can be cleaned up.

Chief Romay says the station has used the mobile home since 2003 but it had a previous owner.

They have been aware of mold issues in the building, Romay said.

Shay says she’s anxious for emergency services to stay close to her home around the clock.

“It’s critical, so we need an ambulance close to the area,” Shay said.

Chief Romay says that residents should call 911 if they have an emergency.

