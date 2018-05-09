Because of Thursday night's football game on NBC 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, Jeopardy! will be shown on ABC 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Starting Monday, September 10:

The encore of Wendy moves from 4 p.m. to 1:06 a.m. on ABC 25.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire moves to 4 pm. on ABC 25.

Jeopardy! II moves to 4:30 p.m. on ABC 25.

First Coast News @ 5 p.m. will air on ABC 25 at 5 p.m.

First Coast News @ 5:30 p.m. will air on ABC 25 at 5:30 p.m.

There are no changes to NBC 12 for the new NFL season.

© 2018 WTLV