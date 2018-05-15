The latest documents disclosed to the public in the murder case of 16-year old Fred Laster reveal suspect Ronnie Hyde faced other accusations.

Twenty-three years spanned the time between the discovery of Laster's dismembered body in a dumpster in 1994 and Hyde's arrest in March 2017.

The licensed mental health counselor had regular access to pre-teens through youth counseling at churches, camps and centers. Investigative documents released by prosecutors Friday highlight hours of counseling Hyde performed at Callahan Middle School.

In the missing person's report filed for Laster in 1995, siblings of the victim told police Hyde was the last person seen with their 16-year-old brother. IRS forms recovered by investigators show Hyde listed Laster and his siblings as his foster children and dependents for tax credit purposes. The initial missing person case with JSO was suspended in 1995 pending new information. The investigative report makes no mention of Hyde ever being questioned directly by authorities about Laster's disappearance prior to 2017.

Hyde received a written reprimand from his employer in 1998 for 'making inappropriate comments to female employees.' Hyde held the position of team leader at MH Case Management, according to the reprimand, and received education regarding sexual harassment.

Hyde, 61, also worked as an inmate counselor for Centurion, the Florida Department of Corrections. According to Hyde's resume and witness statements, he specialized in counseling sex offenders. Cold case detectives researched a prior accusation made by an inmate claiming Hyde had sexual encounters in his office with patients. According to the released documents, the detectives could not immediately confirm if the claim had been investigated.

Years later, Hyde's name came under suspicion in an international Canadian child pornography sting 'Project Spade.' Though hundreds were arrested in several countries, Hyde was not one of the people charged.

Hyde's vehicle tag was run by police at least twenty times from 1993 to 2012 most often for speeding violations. Prior to 2017, Hyde had no other felonies in his criminal history.

