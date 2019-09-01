The Clay Theatre has been vacant for nearly a decade, but renovations are being made to turn the iconic landmark from a movie theater to an event center.

“I actually saw Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at that theatre," Suzanne Jenkins

“When it was a theatre, I had my fun in it," said Connie.

While Suzanne and Connie wish they could still see movies here like they used to, they say they’re happy to see someone putting the old theatre that was built in 1919 to use.

“It’s not sustainable as a movie theatre, so we re-purposed it for an event space focusing on weddings and corporate events,” said owner Daniel Vallencourt.

Vallencourt brought us up to speed to what people can expect come April.

“They’re going to replace the neon, they’re going to revitalize the letters, the message board on the bottom is going to get completely redone," he said.

Paint is being added to the new banquet hall which used to be the theater.

“This used to have a slanted floor for a movie theatre, used to have a screen over there, a balcony behind us with more seating," he said.

The walls will be able to change colors with the touch of an app along with a connecting 4,000 square foot courtyard.

Vallencourt hopes his plans will help keep this building active for years to come.

“It’s just a very special place for Green Cove and we just wanted to do something to make it sustainable," Vallencourt said.

A place that Jenkins is glad will remain the Clay Theatre.

“It’s part of the community, green cove there’s just so much for the community, the old buildings, the St. John’s River it needs to stay that way," he said.

The theatre is set to open in April, they’ve already booked 23 weddings.