The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office show of support assisting line crews preparing to head into the battered Florida Panhandle wasn't lost on the President of the United States.

JSO tweeted an aerial photo of dozens of trucks belonging to line crews and tree surgeons as Hurricane Michael battered the Panhandle. The tweet read:

"We are assisting linemen and tree surgeons stage from all over the Southeast. As soon as it is safe to do so, they will be headed to the panhandle. Help will be on the way."

President Donald Trump retweeted JSO, saying, "Thank you Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office! #HurricaneMichael"

© 2018 WTLV