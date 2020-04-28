UPDATE: The White House has further clarified regarding the press secretary's tweet about President Trump having an 11:30 a.m. "press conference" with the governor of Florida. The White House says this was actually referring to a pool spray.

A pool spray is a previously scheduled time for reporters to come in and get video and get some questions in. There will be no live feed.

Florida Governor DeSantis visited the White House Tuesday to meet with President Trump regarding the state's COVID-19 response

According to NBC, DeSantis met with Trump in the Oval Office where the president praised his efforts towards flattening the curve in Florida.

President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000 but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.

Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there have been over 2,000 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, and 59 deaths reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.

