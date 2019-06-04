President George H.W. Bush is being honored with a commemorative Forever stamp, USPS announced Saturday.

George H.W. Bush stamp
USPS

The 41st president died last year on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. He was elected president on Nov. 8, 1988, sworn in on Jan. 20, 1989, and served until Jan. 20, 1993.

The stamp art is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. It is based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, USPS said in a press release.

RELATED: Remembering President George H.W. Bush

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wrote letters to a Filipino boy under the pseudonym 'George Walker' 

RELATED: Hundreds wait in line as President George H.W. Bush's grave site opens to public

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held on his birthday, June 12, at the George H.W. Bush presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

The stamp is available for pre-order at usps.com/stamps or by phone at 800-782-6724. It is being issued as a Forever stamp, which is equal in value to the current First-Class Main 1-ounce price.

Photos: President George H.W. Bush
01 / 86
Former US President and UN Special Envoy for Pakistan Earthquake Relief George H.W. Bush holds a young Pakistani boy at a relief camp in Islamabad, 17 January 2006. (FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 86
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (C, bottom) performs a tandem parachute jump with Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell on June 13, 2004 over the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. Bush made two jumps today to celebrate his 80th birthday. (Photo by U.S. Army/Texas A&M University via Getty Images)
03 / 86
9 Oct 2001: Former president George Bush gives thumbs up as wife, Barbara Bush looks on before game one of the National League divisional series at Enron Field in Houston, Texas. The Braves won 7-4. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
04 / 86
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 17: Former U.S. President George Bush (R) hands out school supplies to first grade earthquake survivors at a tent camp on the outskirts of Islamabad on January 17, 2006, in Pakistan. Bush, 81, came as a special envoy for the United Nations to speak with survivors of the October 8 earthquake that killed more than 75,000 people and left another 3.5 million homeless. He had been scheduled to visit the earthquake zone, but helicopter flights to the area were grounded because of bad weather. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
05 / 86
NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara applaud during the evening session of day one of the 2004 Republican National Convention August 30, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
06 / 86
Islamabad, PAKISTAN: Former US President and UN Special Envoy for Pakistan Earthquake Relief George H.W. Bush (R) talks with a Pakistani family during a visit to a camp for those left homelees by the 08 earthquake in Islamabad, 17 January 2006. Bush was appointed last month by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan as his special representative for the quake, which killed about 73,000 people in Pakistan and 1,300 in India, as well as leaving 3.5 million homeless. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 86
YUMA, UNITED STATES: Former US President George Bush makes an accelerated free fall jump using a civilian sports parachute 25 March after he parachuted from 12,500 feet over the United States Army Yuma Proving Ground with the US Army Golden Knights. Bush parachuted once before when his fighter plane was shot down in WWII by the Japanese over the Pacific. AFP PHOTO POOL-Mike NELSON/mn (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 86
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush smiles with actor Chuck Norris (L) after completing a parachute jump to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images)
09 / 86
HOUSTON - OCTOBER 10: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (L) and former Houston Oilers head coach O.A. "Bum" Phillips talks on the sidelines before the Houston Texans played the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
10 / 86
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Former President George H.W. Bush on hand playfully gives a young man a fist to his face as his grandson Pierce Bush looks on at Salute To Service day before the Houston Texans play the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium on November 4, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
11 / 86
Former US presidents George Bush (R) and Bill Clinton (back-L) smile as they help put the finishing touches to Sri Lankan tsunami survivor Dishanti's temporary shelter (FINDLAY KEMBER/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 86
Former US President George Bush (L) and his wife Barbara laugh during the evening session of the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia's First Union Center 31 July, 2000. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 86
Former US President George H.W. Bush attends the George W. Bush Presidential Center dedication ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on April 25, 2013. (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 86
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush sits in a wheelchair as U.S. President Barack Obama (R) escorts him into the East Room during an event at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
15 / 86
Former US President George H. W. Bush points to his wife Barbara Bush during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
16 / 86
Former US president George Bush gestures shortly after arriving at a military airbase in Bangkok, 10 December 2006. Former US president George Bush arrived in Thailand 10 December as a special envoy of his son and US leader George W. Bush, nearly three months after a coup overthrew the elected government here. AFP PHOTO/PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/POOL (Photo credit should read PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP/Getty Images)
17 / 86
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Mike Elliott, US Army Sergeant 1st Class (ret), land on the lawn at St. Anne's Episcopal Church after jumping out of a helicopter on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images)
18 / 86
Former US President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. US President Barack Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
19 / 86
Former United States President George Bush watches the action in the rain during the morning fourballs session of the second day of the 2006 Ryder Cup between Eurpe and the United States, at the K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare, in the Republic of Ireland, 23 September 2006. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES . (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
20 / 86
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former President George W. Bush (R) talks to his father President George H.W. Bush during the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
21 / 86
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush waves during the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
22 / 86
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush are introduced prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
23 / 86
Former US President George Bush makes a speech to the 2nd Infantry Division soldiers in Camp Casey at Dongduchon (50 Km north of Seoul) on 09 November 2001. Bush attended the opening ceremony of the newly renovated United Services Organisation (USO) building at the US base in South Korea. (FILM) AFP PHOTO/YOUN JAE-WOOK (Photo credit should read YOUN JAE-WOOK/AFP/Getty Images)
24 / 86
Former US President George H.W. Bush (L) with wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and grand-daughters Barbara (L) and Jenna, wave as they walk through the Rotunda on Capitol Hill 20 January, 2005. With a pledge to battle terrorism and promote democracy around the world, US President George W. Bush was to launch his new term today under an unprecedented security blanket and a dusting of snow. Bush, 58, was to be sworn in outside the US Capitol at noon (1700 GMT), in the 55th US presidential swearing-in and the first since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that transformed his time in office. AFP PHOTO Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)
25 / 86
MEDINAH, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is seen during day two of the Afternoon Four-Ball Matches for The 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on September 29, 2012 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
26 / 86
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz (L) talks with former President George H.W. Bush during halftime for the NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at NRG Stadium on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
27 / 86
HOUSTON, TX- NOVEMBER 04: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush shakes hands with Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson #80 before the Houston Texans played against the Buffalo Bills on November 4, 2012 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. Texans won 21 to 9.(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
28 / 86
Former US President George H. W. Bush greets US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at Intercontinental Airport on April 9, 2014 in Houston, Texas. Obama, who attended a memorial service at Fort Hood, is in Houston to attend two fund raisers for the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
29 / 86
Former US president George Bush (2nd L) shakes hands with a Kuwaiti soldier following a joint US-Kuwaiti maneuvers in the desert 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Iraqi border 25 February 2001 during celebrations of Kuwait's National Day and a decade of liberation from Iraqi occupation. (FILM) (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)
30 / 86
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Former Presidents George W. Bush (L) and George H.W. Bush wave before a game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on November 17, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
31 / 86
Former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush attend the George W. Bush Presidential Center dedication ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on April 25, 2013. (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
32 / 86
Former U.S. President George Bush speaks after he received the 2008 Henry A. Kissinger Prize at the American Academy on July 3, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
33 / 86
KENNEBUNK, ME - JUNE 12: Film Subject President George H.W. Bush celebrates his 88th birthday following the HBO Documentary special screening of "41" on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)
34 / 86
Former US President George H.W. Bush (C) and his son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R), arrive at the West Wing of the White House in Washington on January 30, 2010 for a meeting with US President Barack Obama. AFP PHOTO/Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
35 / 86
Former President George H.W. Bush listens as his son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on December 12, 2008. AFP PHOTO/SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
36 / 86
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 16: In this handout image provided by the Department of Defense (DOD), Former president George H. W. Bush (L) and President Barack Obama arrive before the Points of Light Foundation forum held at Texas A&M University on October 16, 2009 in College Station, Texas. President Obama joined former president Bush and more than 2,000 service leaders to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Points of Light movement and issue a new call to Americans to serve in their communities. (Photo by Jerry Morrison/DOD via Getty Images)
37 / 86
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Former President of the United States, George W. Bush, and his father Former President George H.W. Bush waves to the crowd before the Texas Rangers host the San Francisco Giants in Game Four of the 2010 MLB World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 31, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
38 / 86
BERLIN - JULY 04: Former U.S. President George Bush speaks at the official opening of the new U.S. embassy on July 4, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Architectural critics claim the embassy, designed by American architect Moore Ruble Yudell, offers little in architectural innovation or design. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
39 / 86
Former US President George H.W. Bush gestures during a commemorative event in Berlin on October 31, 2009. The event under the motto "The Fall of the Wall and Reunification - the Victory of Freedom" was organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. AFP PHOTO DDP/ MICHAEL GOTTSCHALK GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL GOTTSCHALK/AFP/Getty Images)
40 / 86
US President George W. Bush (C) stands with President-elect Barack Obama (2nd L), former President George H.W. Bush (L), former President Bill Clinton (2nd R) and former President Jimmy Carter (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2009. Bush, acting on a suggestion by Obama, invited the former Presidents and President-elect for lunch, the first time since 1981 that all living presidents have been together at the White House. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
41 / 86
BERLIN - JULY 03: Former U.S. President George Bush speaks after he received the 2008 Henry A. Kissinger Prize at the American Academy on July 3, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
42 / 86
ATLANTIC OCEAN - JULY 14: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Navy, former President George H.W. Bush walks past a portrait of himself and wife Barbara aboard the aircraft carrier that bears his name, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) July 14, 2010 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush spent their time onboard watching flight operations, touring the ship and visiting with the crew. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Kevin J. Steinberg/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
43 / 86
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Former President of the United States, George W. Bush, and his father Former President George H.W. Bush wave to the crowd before the Texas Rangers host the San Francisco Giants in Game Four of the 2010 MLB World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 31, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
44 / 86
ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush attends day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
45 / 86
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 24: Former US President George H. W. Bush (R) stands on the field prior to the New Orleans Saints playing against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Championship Game at the Louisana Superdome on January 24, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
46 / 86
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on March 21, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
47 / 86
MONTREAL, QC - SEPTEMBER 26: Former President of the United States George H.W. Bush looks on during opening ceremonies prior to the start of The Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2007 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
48 / 86
LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 19: Former President George H.W. Bush attends the afternoon four-ball matches on day one of the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club on September 19, 2008 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
49 / 86
BERLIN - JULY 03: Former U.S. President George Bush chats with former German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher after Bush received the 2008 Henry A. Kissinger Prize at the American Academy on July 3, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
50 / 86
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Former President of the United States, George W. Bush, embraces his father Former President George H.W. Bush after throwing out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers host the San Francisco Giants in Game Four of the 2010 MLB World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 31, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
51 / 86
BERLIN - JULY 04: Former U.S. President George Bush speaks at the official opening of the new U.S. embassy on July 4, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Architectural critics claim the embassy, designed by American architect Moore Ruble Yudell, offers little in architectural innovation or design. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
52 / 86
Former US president George H.W. Bush speaks at the opening ceremony at the Presidents Cup golf competition on October 7, 2009, at Harding Park Golf course in San Francisco, California. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
53 / 86
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) congratulates U.S. President George H.W. Bush after presenting him with the 2010 Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
54 / 86
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) presents former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with the 2010 Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
55 / 86
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Former President George H.W. Bush speaks during the opening session of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) September 24, 2008 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton is hosting the fourth annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), a gathering of politicians celebrities, philanthropists and business leaders grouped together to discuss pressing global issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
56 / 86
ATLANTIC OCEAN - JULY 14: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Navy, former President George H.W. Bush speaks to sailors via the ship's announcing system onboard the aircraft carrier that bears his name, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) July 14, 2010 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush spent their time onboard watching flight operations, touring the ship and visiting with the crew. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Joseph M. Clark/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
57 / 86
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 24: Former US President George H. W. Bush waves to the fans from the field prior to the New Orleans Saints playing against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Championship Game at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
58 / 86
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Film Subject President George H.W. Bush celebrates his 88th birthday following the HBO Documentary special screening of "41" on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)
59 / 86
Former United States President George Bush speaks during the Billy Graham Crusade at Texas Stadium October 17, 2002 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
60 / 86
HOUSTON - OCTOBER 18: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush attends game five of National League Championship Series between St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros during the 2004 Major League Baseball Playoffs on October 18, 2004 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Cardinals 3-0 to take a 3-2 game lead. (Photo By Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
61 / 86
WASHINGTON, : Former US President George Herbert Walker Bush speaks after being awarded the American Patriot Award, 06 December 2002, during the American Patriot Award Dinner in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Shawn THEW (Photo credit should read SHAWN THEW/AFP/Getty Images)
62 / 86
BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 15: (CHINA OUT) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks with post-surgery patients of Smile Train during a ceremony to launch the charity's new project on November 15, 2005 in Beijing, China. Free cleft lip surgery and related treatment provided by Smile Train, a non-profit organization, has helped many poor children in China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)
63 / 86
397102 02: Former U.S. President George Bush (C) speaks with U.S. soldiers during a United Services Organization (USO) event November 9 2001 at Camp Casey, which is located 31 miles north of Seoul South Korea. Bush attended the opening ceremony of the newly renovated USO building at the camp. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
64 / 86
CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 31: (L-R) Former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton listen to remarks on the stage during the Billy Graham Library Dedication Service on May 31, 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Approximately 1500 guests attended the private dedication ceremony for the library, which chronicles the life and teachings of Evangelist Billy Graham. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)
65 / 86
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 17: Former U.S. President George Bush holds earthquake survivor Ayesha, age 3, at a tent camp on the outskirts of Islamabad on January 17, 2006 in Pakistan. Bush, 81, came as a special envoy for the United Nations to speak with survivors of the October 8, 2005 earthquake that killed more than 75,000 people and left another 3.5 million homeless. He had been scheduled to visit the earthquake zone, but helicopter flights to the area were grounded because of bad weather. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
66 / 86
MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: Former US President George Bush (L) and the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev wave to students after a speech at the State Foreign Affairs University in Moscow 23 May 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Bush with a medal commemorating his service as a US Navy pilot in World War II at a Kremlin ceremony. AFP PHOTO / YURI KADOBNOV (Photo credit should read YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)
67 / 86
COLLEGE STATION, UNITED STATES: Former US president, George Bush, describes his parachute landing on the grounds of his presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, 09 June, 1999. The jump begins the celebration of Bush's 75th birthday. AFP PHOTO/PauL BUCK (Photo credit should read PAUL BUCK/AFP/Getty Images)
68 / 86
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Former US President George Bush sits in the front row of St. Patrick's Cathedral prior to the start of the funeral of Cardinal John O'Connor 08 May 2000 in New York City. The funeral was attended by numerous politicians and religious leaders, including US President Clinton and Vice President Al Gore. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
69 / 86
WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush speaks as his wife Barbara Bush looks on during the Commander-In-Chief Ball January 20, 2005 in Washington, DC. U.S. President George W. Bush was sworn in earlier in the day to serve his second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
70 / 86
HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 17: Former President George Bush is present at the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on November 17, 2002 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. Jacksonville defeated Houston 24-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
71 / 86
COLLEGE STATION, UNITED STATES: Chinese President Jiang Zemin (L) and former president George Bush (R) communicate following Zemin's speech at the George Bush Presidential Conference Center on the campus of the Texas A&M University in College Station, TX, 24 October, 2002. AFP PHOTO Paul BUCK (Photo credit should read PAUL BUCK/AFP/Getty Images)
72 / 86
HOUSTON - OCTOBER 26: Former President of the United States George Bush Sr. applauds as the Astros take the field before Game Four of the 2005 Major League Baseball World Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2005 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
73 / 86
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 12: Former President George H.W. Bush throws out the first pitch to Collin McHugh #31 of the Houston Astros before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
74 / 86
DELRAY BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 6: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush hits the ball during the annual Chris Evert celebrity event at the Delray Beach Tennis Center December 6, 2003 in Delray Beach, Florida. In it's 14th year the Chris Evert/Bank of America Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic has become one of the most popular and successful charity fund-raising events in Florida. (Photo by Tom Ervin/Getty Images)
75 / 86
FULDA, GERMANY - JUNE 17: Former U.S. President George Bush holds an American Bald Eagle during the 'Point Alpha Prize' ceremony on June 17, 2005 in Geisa near Fulda, Germany. Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl , former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbatchev and Bush received the new German 'Point Alpha Prize' for their efforts leading to Germany's reunion in 1989. The ceremony took part at a former U.S. Army observation post called 'Point Alpha', near the iron curtain between East Germany and West Germany, which is now a memorial. (Photo by Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)
76 / 86
Islamabad, PAKISTAN: Former US President and UN Special Envoy for Pakistan Earthquake Relief George H.W. Bush talks with an student in a tent school during his visit at a camp for homeless survivors of the 08 October earthquake in Islamabad, 17 January 2005. Bush arrived in Pakistan 16 January as the United Nations special envoy for the South Asian earthquake, state media said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/Getty Images)
77 / 86
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Former President George Bush (M) watches the action during the morning foursome matches on the second day of the 34th Ryder Cup at the De Vere Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England on September 28, 2002. (Photo by Stephen Munday/Getty Images)
78 / 86
BEIJING, CHINA: Former US President George H. W. Bush meets a group of Chinese children with clefts, at a gathering in Beijing 15 November 2005. The World Health Organization estimates there are approximately 35,000 babies born every year in China with cleft lip and or palate and there is a backlog of hundreds of thousands of Chinese who have never received reconstructive surgery for their clefts, as the majority of these children are too poor to ever afford the cleft surgery they desperately need. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
79 / 86
WASHINGTON, : Former US President George H. W. Bush stands on the South Front of the US Capitol before the swearing in of his son George W. Bush as President of the United States 20 January, 2001. Bush was sworn in as the 43rd President of the United States. AFP PHOTO/TIM CLARY (Photo credit should read TIM CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
80 / 86
GLADWYNE, PA - OCTOBER 5: Former President George H.W. Bush speaks at a fundraising event for Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) October 5, 2006 in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. The event raised over $275,000 in support of Santorum's re-election bid against Democrat Robert P. Casey Jr. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
81 / 86
FORT BRAGG, NC - MAY 13: George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, speaks at the Brigadier General Joseph Stilwell Headquarters dedication ceremony May 13, 2004 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The headquarters contains history awards and exhibits on the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army Parachute Team. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)
82 / 86
NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 25: Former President of the United States, George H. W. Bush (C) walks on the field for the coin toss prior to the Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2006 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tonight's game marks the first time since Hurricane Katrina struck last August, that the Superdome, which served as a temporary shelter to thousands of stranded victims in the wake of Katrina, has played host to an NFL game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
83 / 86
PHILADELPHIA, : Former US President George Bush (L) and former US First Lady Nancy Reagan (R) sit with nine-year old Christina Vasquez of Philadelphia who was one of several dozen children who joined dignitaries on stage at The Presidents' Call to Action ceremony at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 28 April. The ceremony is part of the Presidents' Summit for America's Future, an effort to encourage volunteerism. AFP PHOTO Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
84 / 86
POLATHUMODARA, SRI LANKA: Former US Presidents George H. Bush (R) and Bill Clinton (C) smile as they look at a young Sri Lankan tsunami survivor's art work representing the tsunami at a housing project run by USAID in the village of Polathumodara, some 160kms south-east of Colombo, 21 February 2005. Former US presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush have begun the third-leg of their four-nation tour of tsunami-hit countries with an overnight visit to Sri Lanka where nearly 31,000 people perished. AFP PHOTO/ Findlay KEMBER (Photo credit should read FINDLAY KEMBER/AFP/Getty Images)
85 / 86
Islamabad, PAKISTAN: Former US President and UN Special Envoy for Pakistan Earthquake Relief George H.W. Bush (C) meets with Pakistani earthquake survivors (L) as Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri (R) looks on during a visit to a camp for those left homelees by the 08 earthquake in Islamabad, 17 January 2006. Bush was appointed last month by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan as his special representative for the quake, which killed about 73,000 people in Pakistan and 1,300 in India, as well as leaving 3.5 million homeless. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/Getty Images)
86 / 86
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 17: Former U.S. President George Bush visits a tent camp for earthquake survivors on the outskirts of Islamabad on January 17, 2006 in Pakistan. Bush, 81, came as a special envoy for the United Nations to speak with survivors of the October 8 earthquake that killed more than 75,000 people and left another 3.5 million homeless. He had been scheduled to visit the earthquake zone, but helicopter flights to the area were grounded because of bad weather. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)