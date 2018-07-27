IRVINE, Calif. — A back-to-back-to-back national champion in the backstroke is from right here in our own backyard.

Ponte Vedra resident and Bolles School graduate Ryan Murphy is a three time Olympic gold medal winner, and now has three consecutive national championships in the backstroke.

He won in the 200-meter event at the USA Swimming national championships held in Irvine, California.

Murphy used a powerful second 100 meters to break away from his nearest competitor, California teammate Jacob Pebley.

His time of 1:54.15 was plenty to bring home the national title.

This also qualifies him for his second Pan Pacific Championships.

Murphy won three gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

