Young voters turn out in greater numbers for 2020 election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Georgia recounts its ballots and other states audit their results, new data is revealing details on who voted in 2020.

Campaigns made a big push for younger voters and in battleground states, the under 30 groups showed up in greater numbers than previous elections.

One out of every six ballots that were cast this year was cast by someone in their teens or twenties according to CIRCLE at Tufts University's research focusing on young voters. Turnout in some states was enough to change political parties in control.

"Just like everyone else, this year was really weird for me," Trent Gautney told the On Your Side team.

The unusual times were not going to keep Gautney, 21, from voting in his first presidential election. He was just months shy of eligibility in 2016. An interest in politics developed in those years and this cycle he tried recruiting others his age to join him in exercising their right.

“Having to work over Zoom and a bunch of text banks and phone banks not being able to knock on doors but still having to get out the voters," Gautney said.

State-by-state turnout analysis by CIRCLE shows Florida, a battleground state, underperformed in young voter turnout compared to the nationwide average.

Approximately 14 percent of all Florida votes came from the 18-29 demographic. The nationwide average sits around 17 percent. But in Georgia, young voters exceeded expectations and counted for 20 percent of total votes.

“They’re being stereotyped as young voters vote specifically for the Democratic Party, there was also a very high turnout in the Georgia and Florida for the president especially in that young demographic," Daniel Cronrath, a political science professor at Florida State College at Jacksonville explained.

He said the turnout in 2020 could shape how campaigns go after votes in the future. Adding the characteristics of the young voters could be a strong base for either party.