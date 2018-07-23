If you're not registered to vote, you have until July 30 to do so.

All the information you need to check your voter status, update it, or register to vote in Florida can be found here.

From Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan you can change your information, such as address, name, or party affiliation by following these steps:

Yes, you can change your address online by going to our website at www.duvalelections.com.

On the “Home page” click on the navigation link “UPDATE VOTER INFO”.

On the subsequent page click on the blue" REGISTER OR UPDATE "button in the middle of the page.

On the subsequent page answer the three eligibility questions.

Then under the heading “This is”, select the second box “RECORD UPDATE/CHANGE....”.

Then complete the form and submit it. It will take 5 to 10 days to mail you your new Voter Information card.

If you have any problems give us a call at 630-1414.

Here are a list of deadlines and upcoming voting periods for Duval County.

