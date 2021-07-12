Analysis | Why there is low voter turnout for city council special election

This special election was especially difficult due to the rushed timetable and shorter campaign time for candidates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Polls closed Tuesday night for this years special elections.

Between 10-15% of voters were expected to come out. By 6 p.m., over 12% made to the polls. The County Supervisor of Election says this year’s special election had some challenges that could have played into the low turnout.

In all, 199 voting sites were opened Tuesday across the county. No major issues at the sites were reported, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan.

He says special elections typically have low turnout with most ballots coming from “super voters” or those who consistently cast a ballot in every election

He say this special election was especially difficult due to the rushed timetable and shorter campaign time for candidates, and that has played into the low voter turnout.

“At a moments notice they find out about an election and they haven’t had time to raise money to do all those things to get their message out to but signs all across the county," Hogan said. "So everything is rushed. The time constraints are terrible on the candidates."

The Elections supervisor expects his staff to work through the night Tuesday counting ballots.