What President Trump's memo on unemployment means for unemployed Floridians

FPUC was available to anyone receiving benefits. Under the president’s memo, the new $400 will only be available to those receiving at least $100 in benefits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — President Trump’s memo has given many unemployed Floridians both hope and anxiety. Although we may be looking at extra federal weekly payments for those who are unemployed, it is unclear when we can expect them to be dispersed.

“A lot of this has become to be very overwhelming for the people of Florida,” said state representative Anna Eskamani.

Eskamani is continually responding to the cry of her people, now living off of a maximum of $275 per week after the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments expired in July.

“It is a very difficult moment,” Eskamani said.

The president’s new memo says it will replace that expired FPUC money with $400 weekly payments, which is giving many Floridians hope.

“Those dollars would likely have to be backdated as well,” Eskamani said.

Backdating those payments is great news for unemployed Floridians, but worries arise as the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has had continuous problems with backdating claims for months. There are still thousands of Floridians waiting to be backdated for their current unemployment benefits, let alone everyone being backdated for a new program.

For that reason, Eskamani wonders when Floridians would see this money.

“It just continues to add stress to what Floridians are already going through,” Eskamani said.

FPUC payments used to be available to anyone receiving unemployment benefits, but under the president’s memo, the new $400 will only be available to those receiving $100 or more in the state, PUA or PEUC benefits.

The president's memo states that the new payments will be a combination of federal and state money, unlike the fully federal FPUC $600 payments.

The state will be footing 25% of the bill. One-hundred dollars will be pulled from the state’s CARES Act funds, so taxpayer money will not be used in this case.

The remaining $300 will be paid for by the federal government.

The memo says $44 billion is supposed to come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which currently contains about $80 billion. Many are debating if the president reallocating these funds is legal.

“He is reallocating dollars, and that is supposed to be the act of Congress, not the president,” Eskamani said.

Many are worried about cutting FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund by more than half when we are in the heart of hurricane season.

“Cutting money out of FEMA to fund other programs also puts at risk our ability to respond nationally and here in the state of Florida to weather disasters,” Eskamani said.