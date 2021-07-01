'We've never seen anything like this': FCN political expert urges country to dial back the rhetoric, hatred

UNF Associate Professor of Political Science Mike Binder said what happened inside the centerpiece of democracy Wednesday is not what the United States is about.

D.C., DC — “Guns drawn, barricaded in chambers. This is a warzone," First Coast News political expert Mike Binder described the images coming out of the Capitol Wednesday. He said it was a sad day for the United States, but how the country responds is what’s important now.

“Dating back, there have been examples. We saw some over the summer with people going into the Michigan State House carrying weapons and things of that nature," Binder explained. "But, scaling walls, breaking windows, a young girl lost her life [Wednesday] – we've never seen anything like this.”

The University of North Florida Associate Professor of Political Science said he isn’t sure if anyone could have prepared for a mob of thousands to storm the gates of the Capitol.

“If they knew the content of the president's speech prior to him giving it – telling them that they're going to march down to the Capitol, I suspect there might have been a different type of reaction," Binder explained. "As far as the amount of police and security that were present at the beginning.“

What recent history has shown us, he said, is large gatherings of people and incitement is a dangerous mix.

“We saw it over the summer with the Black Lives movement. The overwhelming vast majority of those folks were peaceful protesters – protesting a real racial injustice that this country has suffered through for many decades, centuries," Binder said. "But again, a few people take it too far it resorts to violence, people get injured, people die."

