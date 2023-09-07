x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Watch Live | DeSantis news conference at Culhane's Irish Pub in Jacksonville

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis scheduled a 9:30 a.m. news conference Thursday at Culhane's Irish Pub on Jacksonville's Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning at Culhane's Irish Pub and Restaurant, 9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville. DeSantis will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, according to a news release from the governor's office. The news release did not state what the news conference is in reference to.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

DeSantis' redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says

Before You Leave, Check This Out