JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning at Culhane's Irish Pub and Restaurant, 9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville. DeSantis will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, according to a news release from the governor's office. The news release did not state what the news conference is in reference to.
Watch Live | DeSantis news conference at Culhane's Irish Pub in Jacksonville
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis scheduled a 9:30 a.m. news conference Thursday at Culhane's Irish Pub on Jacksonville's Southside.