Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at an event called "Florida Deregathon" in Orlando, FL at 8:30 a.m.

The event aims to "find solutions to harmful regulations facing Floridians".

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants to make it easier for students who don't graduate from a university to get an associate degree.

DeSantis said Wednesday in Tampa he also wants to make it easier for students who are short of earning a college degree to make up the credit with the help of tuition waivers for courses.

DeSantis says he is issuing an executive order that will help Florida go from being ranked 24 to number 1 in the nation by 2030 for the rate of people with an associate degree or higher.

He says he will ask the Florida Legislature to allow computer science classes to be counted toward meeting science requirements in high schools and allocate $10 million toward training teacher in computer science.