Watch: Jacksonville mayoral candidates expected to gather for public forum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Interfaith Center for Northeast Florida, a non-partisan organization in Jacksonville, will be hosting a Jax Mayoral Candidate Townhall Tuesday night.

Event organizers to ask aspiring candidates to share their vision on how to move Jacksonville forward.

"At a time when the City of Jacksonville is undergoing major changes and demographic shifts, candidates will be asked about their vision and policy proposals that will ensure social inclusion and economic opportunity for all," said the organization in a press release.

It will be hosted by Melissa Ross with WJCT and candidates expected to attend include LeAnna Cumber, Donna Deegan and Audrey Gibson.

Daniel Davis and Al Ferraro are not expected to attend. First Coast News has inquired as to why.