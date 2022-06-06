Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Jacksonville

DeSantis is giving a press conference alongside officials at a fire station in Jacksonville. He is joined by Sheriff Mike Williams, who will retire Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will address the public at 10:30 a.m. Monday at a fire station in Jacksonville.

He is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. DeSantis's press team has not released what he will be discussing at the briefing.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams is attending the event in uniform, along with Chief of Investigations T.K. Williams and Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

Williams announced his retirement last week, effective June 10. This could be one of his last appearances in his official capacity after three decades of working for JSO.

The news of his retirement follows controversy over Williams' move to Nassau County. He told press that he has lived in Nassau County since March 2021, which violates the Jacksonville City Charter's mandate that a sheriff must live in the county they police.

A city council meeting will take place Monday at 12 p.m. to decide a plan for a special election replacing Williams.

Sheriff Mike Williams, Undersheriff Pat Ivey + Chief T.K. Waters at @GovRonDeSantis press conference at @THEJFRD Station 50. I asked JSO if we can expect any announcement regarding new sheriff. Public information officers told me “it’s their event” talking about JFRD. pic.twitter.com/dd9PEHooic — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) June 6, 2022