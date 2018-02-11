It’s been called the city’s most valuable asset. And Tuesday’s election could govern any future plan to keep -- or sell it.

Near the bottom of the Duval County ballot is a nonbinding straw ballot question. It asks voters whether they support compelling the Jacksonville City Council to put any future sale of JEA before voters.

Proposed by Councilman John Crecimbeni, the straw ballot won’t change city law, but it will gauge voter support for changing its charter. If it passes with more than 50 percent of the vote, Crescimbeni will use that leverage to push his colleagues to act. He’s already drafted a companion ordinance, codifying voter will into law.

The question of selling the city utility has been discussed in prior years, with little traction. A proposal floated late last year was by far the most substantive, and led to months of heated debate in City Hall.

Crescimbeni says his straw ballot isn’t designed to settle the issue of whether to sell – just whose voices will be a part of that discussion.

“It would simply build in an additional requirement that voters participate in the decision making,” he told First Coast News. “I think the voters are smart enough to know what’s a good deal and what’s not. And I think this language in the charter will force any deal to come forward to be a good deal, and not a bad one.

The measure needs 50 percent of voters support to pass. You can hear more of the interview with Councilman Crescimbeni here:

