JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Vice President cheered on Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis in Jacksonville on Thursday. Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s counselor, also took the stage at the Prime Osborne Convention Center.

The crowd at the rally was smaller than usual, filling about half the room, but it was a lively one. Some supporters said they were disappointed more people didn't show up.

The Vice Chair of the Duval County Republican party told First Coast News that the secret service closed the doors to the event at 3:15 and had to turn people away for security purposes.

As Air Force Two arrived at JIA carrying Pence and DeSantis, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels kicked off their rally downtown.

"When I know someone or feel like someone is against law enforcement it only makes sense to support the other candidate," said Daniels, criticizing Andrew Gillum's support of the 'Dream Defenders'.

Kellyanne Conway says she took the day off to personally to support DeSantis on the first coast.

"He is an ivy league educated undergraduate and an attorney who then turned around and was an Iraq war vet, so he understands the military and understands veterans and what their needs are," said Conway.

Pence said DeSantis is the conservative Florida needs to keep the economy growing. Pence touted DeSantis as the best man to support the president's agenda, especially since he will be able to elect three supreme court justices in Florida if he is elected.

"I know we believe, and I know Ron believes, that there will always be more than unites us in these United States of America than will ever divide us and chief among those things, chief among those is faith," said Pence.

