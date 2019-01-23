Garrett Dennis, Jacksonville city councilman says it’s unconstitutional for politicians at city hall to block users on social media, and wants the general counsel to back him up.

Dennis introduced a resolution Tuesday directing the office of general counsel to provide a legal opinion on whether a public official is violating Florida’s freedom of speech clause by restricting access to their social media accounts.

“It can be a groundbreaking opinion for our state,” Dennis said.

Dennis who is often critical of the mayor and political opponents on Twitter says council president Aaron Bowman blocked him.

“I’m focusing on real legislation not frivolous political games protecting his right to bully me and my family,” Bowman said.

Last May, a Manhattan judge ruled it was unconstitutional and a violation of the first amendment for President Donald Trump to block people on Twitter.

Just this month, a court of appeals in Virginia upheld a ruling that an elected official there violated a constituent’s first amendment rights by blocking a man who was critical Facebook.

Dennis said he’d like to see Jacksonville follow suit.

“It’s all about transparency, Dennis said. “The implication is Justin bigger than just Jacksonville. This has implications statewide.”